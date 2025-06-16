Insights into Jabil's Upcoming Earnings

Jabil JBL is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-06-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Jabil will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25.

Anticipation surrounds Jabil's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.11, leading to a 0.97% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Jabil's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.83 1.88 2.22 1.85 EPS Actual 1.94 2 2.30 1.89 Price Change % 1.0% -2.0% -3.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Jabil's Stock

Shares of Jabil were trading at $175.84 as of June 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Jabil

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Jabil.

The consensus rating for Jabil is Outperform, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $172.86 implies a potential 1.69% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Flex, Celestica and Fabrinet, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Flex, with an average 1-year price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential 75.36% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Celestica, with an average 1-year price target of $122.75, suggesting a potential 30.19% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Fabrinet, with an average 1-year price target of $239.38, suggesting a potential 36.14% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Flex, Celestica and Fabrinet, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Jabil Outperform -0.58% $576M 7.93% Flex Outperform 3.71% $563M 4.44% Celestica Outperform 19.91% $273.90M 4.99% Fabrinet Buy 19.17% $102.18M 4.34%

Key Takeaway:

Jabil ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Jabil is at the top among its peers.

Discovering Jabil: A Closer Look

Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets.The Company derives its revenue from providing comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services. It operates in two segments. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, which is the key revenue driver, is focused on leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is focused on providing engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences, technologies, and healthcare.

Financial Insights: Jabil

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Jabil faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.58% in revenue growth as of 28 February, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jabil's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.74%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jabil's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.93%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jabil's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, Jabil faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

