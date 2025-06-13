Earnings Preview: PetMed Express

PetMed Express PETS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-06-16. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect PetMed Express to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.
Investors in PetMed Express are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.
Overview of Past Earnings
The company's EPS missed by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 14.04% drop in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at PetMed Express's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0
|-0.05
|-0.09
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|0.11
|0.18
|-0.25
|Price Change %
|-14.000000000000002%
|36.0%
|-14.000000000000002%
|-11.0%
Tracking PetMed Express's Stock Performance
Shares of PetMed Express were trading at $3.67 as of June 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.
