Preview: Hooker Furnishings's Earnings

Hooker Furnishings HOFT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-06-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hooker Furnishings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

Investors in Hooker Furnishings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.38 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Hooker Furnishings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.28 -0.13 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.39 -0.19 -0.39 Price Change % 15.0% -1.0% -1.0% -3.0%

Performance of Hooker Furnishings Shares

Shares of Hooker Furnishings were trading at $12.07 as of June 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

