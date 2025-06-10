Earnings Preview: J.Jill

J.Jill JILL is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-06-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect J.Jill to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87.

Investors in J.Jill are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.11, leading to a 7.49% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at J.Jill's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.78 0.91 0.99 EPS Actual 0.32 0.89 1.05 1.22 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 2.0% -1.0% 8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of J.Jill were trading at $17.15 as of June 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on J.Jill

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on J.Jill.

The consensus rating for J.Jill is Neutral, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $26.0, there's a potential 51.6% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lands' End, Citi Trends and Genesco, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lands' End, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 16.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Citi Trends, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, suggesting a potential 69.1% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Genesco, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 39.94% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Lands' End, Citi Trends and Genesco, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity J.Jill Neutral -4.95% $94.75M 2.15% Lands' End Buy -8.50% $132.73M -3.52% Citi Trends Buy -4.47% $83.85M 0.79% Genesco Neutral -36.46% $349.64M -3.97%

Key Takeaway:

J.Jill ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About J.Jill

J.Jill Inc is a national lifestyle brand that provides apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company's products are marketed under the J.Jill brand name and sold through its two channels: its e-commerce platform and catalog (Direct) and its retail stores (Retail). Revenue is derived from the sale of apparel and accessory merchandise through the company's Retail and Direct channels, which include website and catalog phone orders. Revenue also includes shipping and handling fees collected from customers.

J.Jill: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining J.Jill's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.95% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: J.Jill's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.57%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): J.Jill's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.15%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): J.Jill's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: J.Jill's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.97, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

