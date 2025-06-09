June 9, 2025 10:03 AM 1 min read

MIND Technology's Earnings: A Preview

MIND Technology MIND is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-06-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect MIND Technology to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Anticipation surrounds MIND Technology's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 26.47% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at MIND Technology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025
EPS Estimate 0.18 0.13 0.02 0.3
EPS Actual 0.25 2.87 -0.11 0
Price Change % 26.0% 42.0% 5.0% -20.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of MIND Technology were trading at $6.96 as of June 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for MIND Technology visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

