MIND Technology's Earnings: A Preview

MIND Technology MIND is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-06-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect MIND Technology to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.
Anticipation surrounds MIND Technology's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 26.47% increase in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at MIND Technology's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.13
|0.02
|0.3
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|2.87
|-0.11
|0
|Price Change %
|26.0%
|42.0%
|5.0%
|-20.0%
Stock Performance
Shares of MIND Technology were trading at $6.96 as of June 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for MIND Technology visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.