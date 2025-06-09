Earnings Outlook For Dave & Buster's Enter

Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-06-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Dave & Buster's Enter to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03.

Dave & Buster's Enter bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 0.8% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Dave & Buster's Enter's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.71 -0.36 0.84 1.70 EPS Actual 0.69 -0.45 1.12 1.12 Price Change % -1.0% -20.0% 5.0% -11.0%

Tracking Dave & Buster's Enter's Stock Performance

Shares of Dave & Buster's Enter were trading at $23.855 as of June 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Dave & Buster's Enter

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Dave & Buster's Enter.

With 5 analyst ratings, Dave & Buster's Enter has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $26.0, indicating a potential 8.99% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pursuit Attractions, RCI Hospitality Hldgs and Six Flags Entertainment, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pursuit Attractions, with an average 1-year price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential 24.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for RCI Hospitality Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $98.0, suggesting a potential 310.82% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Six Flags Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $45.0, suggesting a potential 88.64% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Pursuit Attractions, RCI Hospitality Hldgs and Six Flags Entertainment, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dave & Buster's Enter Neutral -10.77% $457M 4.99% Pursuit Attractions Buy 0.93% $35.29M -6.08% RCI Hospitality Hldgs Buy -8.86% $36.97M 1.20% Six Flags Entertainment Buy 98.85% $180.46M -11.34%

Key Takeaway:

Dave & Buster's Enter ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About Dave & Buster's Enter

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games, and watch televised sports. Each store offers a full menu of entries and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. It derives maximum revenue from Entertainment.

Dave & Buster's Enter's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dave & Buster's Enter's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.77%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dave & Buster's Enter's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.74% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dave & Buster's Enter's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.99% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dave & Buster's Enter's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.23%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 21.53, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Dave & Buster's Enter visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.