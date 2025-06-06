Examining the Future: Casey's General Stores's Earnings Outlook

Casey's General Stores CASY is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-06-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Casey's General Stores to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95.

Investors in Casey's General Stores are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.25, leading to a 6.17% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Casey's General Stores's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.08 4.27 4.51 1.74 EPS Actual 2.33 4.85 4.83 2.34 Price Change % 6.0% -0.0% 7.000000000000001% 17.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Casey's General Stores were trading at $445.69 as of June 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Casey's General Stores

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Casey's General Stores.

With 4 analyst ratings, Casey's General Stores has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $462.0, indicating a potential 3.66% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sprouts Farmers Market, Albertsons Companies and BBB Foods, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sprouts Farmers Market, with an average 1-year price target of $174.25, suggesting a potential 60.9% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Albertsons Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $24.58, suggesting a potential 94.48% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BBB Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $34.5, suggesting a potential 92.26% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Sprouts Farmers Market, Albertsons Companies and BBB Foods, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Casey's General Stores Outperform 17.25% $912.57M 2.58% Sprouts Farmers Market Neutral 18.72% $886.36M 13.80% Albertsons Companies Outperform 2.51% $5.15B 5.09% BBB Foods Neutral 35.06% $2.74B -2.12%

Key Takeaway:

Casey's General Stores ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Casey's General Stores's Background

Casey's serves as the nation's third-largest convenience store chain with its 2,900 locations primarily positioned in the Midwest United States. About half of Casey's stores are located in rural towns with populations under 5,000. While fueling stations serve as a key traffic driver, about two thirds of the company's gross profit stems from in-store sales of grocery items, prepared meals, and general merchandise. Casey's owns more than 90% of its stores and operates most of its warehousing and distribution processes internally.

A Deep Dive into Casey's General Stores's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Casey's General Stores's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Casey's General Stores's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.23%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Casey's General Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.58%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Casey's General Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.09%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Casey's General Stores's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

