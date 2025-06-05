June 5, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

A Preview Of Children's Place's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Children's Place PLCE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-06-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Children's Place will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00.

Anticipation surrounds Children's Place's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.91, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Children's Place's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 0.16 2.63 -1.1 -1.88 -1.66
EPS Actual -0.75 2.04 0.3 -1.18 -7.38
Price Change % -4.0% -5.0% 25.0% -7.000000000000001% 16.0%

Market Performance of Children's Place's Stock

Shares of Children's Place were trading at $6.36 as of June 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Children's Place visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PLCE Logo
PLCEChildren's Place Inc
$6.745.97%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
9.90
Growth
12.17
Quality
Not Available
Value
38.76
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved