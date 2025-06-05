Earnings Outlook For G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group GIII is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-06-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that G-III Apparel Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

The market awaits G-III Apparel Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.30, leading to a 2.2% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at G-III Apparel Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.97 2.28 0.27 -0.03 EPS Actual 1.27 2.59 0.52 0.12 Price Change % 2.0% 1.0% 5.0% -1.0%

Performance of G-III Apparel Group Shares

Shares of G-III Apparel Group were trading at $28.4 as of June 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on G-III Apparel Group

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on G-III Apparel Group.

The consensus rating for G-III Apparel Group is Neutral, derived from 6 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $27.5 implies a potential 3.17% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Carter's, Oxford Industries and FIGS, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Carter's, with an average 1-year price target of $27.5, suggesting a potential 3.17% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Oxford Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $59.11, suggesting a potential 108.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FIGS, with an average 1-year price target of $4.6, suggesting a potential 83.8% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Carter's, Oxford Industries and FIGS, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity G-III Apparel Group Neutral 9.77% $331.63M 2.93% Carter's Underperform -4.79% $291.09M 1.79% Oxford Industries Neutral -3.44% $236.69M 2.90% FIGS Neutral 4.70% $84.46M -0.03%

Key Takeaway:

G-III Apparel Group ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity. Overall, G-III Apparel Group is positioned at the top compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but falls behind in return on equity.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd is a textile company. It makes a wide range of apparel, footwear, and accessories that it sells under its own brands, licensed brands, and private-label brands. G-III has a substantial portfolio for licensed and proprietary brands, anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld. The company has two reportable operations: Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The Wholesale operations segment includes sales of products under brands licensed by from third parties, as well as sales of products under its own brands and private label brands. The retail operations segment consists of Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY retail stores. It derives majority of its revenues from Wholesale operations.

G-III Apparel Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: G-III Apparel Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: G-III Apparel Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): G-III Apparel Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.93% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): G-III Apparel Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, G-III Apparel Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for G-III Apparel Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.