Insights Ahead: EuroDry's Quarterly Earnings

EuroDry EDRY is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-06-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that EuroDry will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.25.

The announcement from EuroDry is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 3.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EuroDry's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.23 0.54 -0.34
EPS Actual -0.25 -1.42 -0.17 -1.18
Price Change % 3.0% -3.0% -1.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of EuroDry's Stock

Shares of EuroDry were trading at $8.155 as of June 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for EuroDry visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
