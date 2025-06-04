Exploring Guess's Earnings Expectations

Guess GES is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-06-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Guess to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.62.

Anticipation surrounds Guess's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 9.76% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Guess's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.38 0.37 0.44 -0.40 EPS Actual 1.48 0.34 0.42 -0.27 Price Change % 10.0% -5.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Performance of Guess Shares

Shares of Guess were trading at $10.77 as of June 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Guess

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Guess.

Guess has received a total of 12 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $18.25, the consensus suggests a potential 69.45% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Stitch Fix, Caleres and Citi Trends, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Stitch Fix, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 44.29% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Caleres, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 39.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Citi Trends, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, suggesting a potential 169.27% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Stitch Fix, Caleres and Citi Trends are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Guess Buy 4.62% $411.07M 16.99% Stitch Fix Neutral -5.54% $138.86M -3.36% Caleres Neutral -3.91% $275.11M 1.11% Citi Trends Buy -1.86% $83.85M -11.65%

Key Takeaway:

Guess is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a positive growth rate. It ranks highest for gross profit, indicating strong profitability. The company also shows a healthy return on equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Guess

Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities and American Lifestyle under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company has five reportable segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and licensing. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Guess's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Guess displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guess's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.92%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Guess's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.81, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.