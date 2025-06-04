Earnings Preview For Zumiez

Zumiez ZUMZ is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-06-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Zumiez will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.31.

Zumiez bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 8.14% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Zumiez's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.03 -0.33 -1.14 EPS Actual 0.78 0.06 -0.04 -0.86 Price Change % 8.0% 11.0% 4.0% -3.0%

Performance of Zumiez Shares

Shares of Zumiez were trading at $12.69 as of June 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

