Planet Labs's Earnings Outlook

Planet Labs PL is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-06-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Planet Labs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Anticipation surrounds Planet Labs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.06, leading to a 10.61% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Planet Labs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.04 -0.06 -0.07
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.02 -0.06 -0.05
Price Change % -11.0% -4.0% -28.000000000000004% 11.0%

Market Performance of Planet Labs's Stock

Shares of Planet Labs were trading at $3.79 as of June 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 107.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
