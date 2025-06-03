Insights into Descartes Systems Gr's Upcoming Earnings

Descartes Systems Gr DSGX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-06-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Descartes Systems Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59.

The market awaits Descartes Systems Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.3% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Descartes Systems Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.42 0.38 0.39 EPS Actual 0.43 0.42 0.40 0.40 Price Change % -8.0% 3.0% -3.0% -7.000000000000001%

Market Performance of Descartes Systems Gr's Stock

Shares of Descartes Systems Gr were trading at $114.28 as of June 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Descartes Systems Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.