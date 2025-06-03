Exploring Five Below's Earnings Expectations

Five Below FIVE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-06-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Five Below will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56.

The announcement from Five Below is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.69% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Five Below's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 3.38 0.17 0.54 0.64 EPS Actual 3.48 0.42 0.54 0.60 Price Change % 1.0% 10.0% -1.0% -11.0%

Performance of Five Below Shares

Shares of Five Below were trading at $117.51 as of June 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

