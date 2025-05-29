May 29, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

What's Next: Canopy Growth's Earnings Preview

Canopy Growth CGC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Canopy Growth will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.20.

Anticipation surrounds Canopy Growth's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.31 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Canopy Growth's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate -0.48 -0.27 -0.35 -0.33
EPS Actual -0.79 -1.11 -1.19 -0.79
Price Change % -27.0% -7.000000000000001% -8.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Canopy Growth's Stock

Shares of Canopy Growth were trading at $1.77 as of May 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 79.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

