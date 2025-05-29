May 29, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: Shoe Carnival's Quarterly Earnings

Shoe Carnival SCVL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Shoe Carnival will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

The announcement from Shoe Carnival is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.1% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Shoe Carnival's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.43 0.67 0.83 0.59
EPS Actual 0.54 0.71 0.83 0.64
Price Change % -4.0% 0.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Shoe Carnival were trading at $19.09 as of May 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 49.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Overview
