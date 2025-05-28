Insights into Bath & Body Works's Upcoming Earnings

Bath & Body Works BBWI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Bath & Body Works will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

Anticipation surrounds Bath & Body Works's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 1.03% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Bath & Body Works's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.04 0.47 0.36 0.32 EPS Actual 2.09 0.49 0.37 0.38 Price Change % 1.0% -2.0% -4.0% 5.0%

Tracking Bath & Body Works's Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works were trading at $30.54 as of May 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

