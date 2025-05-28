A Look Ahead: Ulta Beauty's Earnings Forecast

Ulta Beauty ULTA will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ulta Beauty to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.77.

The announcement from Ulta Beauty is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $1.31 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.68% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ulta Beauty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 7.15 4.52 5.47 6.24 EPS Actual 8.46 5.14 5.30 6.47 Price Change % 14.000000000000002% 9.0% -4.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Ulta Beauty's Stock

Shares of Ulta Beauty were trading at $421.31 as of May 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Ulta Beauty

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ulta Beauty.

A total of 24 analyst ratings have been received for Ulta Beauty, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $412.17, suggesting a potential 2.17% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Chewy, Dick's Sporting Goods and Tractor Supply, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Chewy, with an average 1-year price target of $41.15, suggesting a potential 90.23% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dick's Sporting Goods, with an average 1-year price target of $221.52, suggesting a potential 47.42% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tractor Supply, with an average 1-year price target of $58.3, suggesting a potential 86.16% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Chewy, Dick's Sporting Goods and Tractor Supply, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ulta Beauty Neutral -1.88% $1.33B 16.33% Chewy Outperform 14.91% $926.00M 9.40% Dick's Sporting Goods Neutral 0.45% $1.36B 9.58% Tractor Supply Outperform 2.12% $1.26B 7.96%

Key Takeaway:

Ulta Beauty ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Ulta Beauty

With more than 1,400 freestanding stores and 600 Target shop-in-shops, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers cosmetics (39% of 2024 sales), fragrances (13%), skin care (23%), and hair care products (19%). It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow, that account for about 4% of its revenue and drive traffic. In addition, it collects royalties through its Target partnership and credit card revenue. Most standalone Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. The firm will soon open franchised stores in Mexico and has formed a joint venture to expand into the Middle East. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Ulta Beauty: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Ulta Beauty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.88%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ulta Beauty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.33%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ulta Beauty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.58%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Ulta Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.77, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

