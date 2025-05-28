Uncovering Potential: Dell Technologies's Earnings Preview

Dell Technologies DELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dell Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67.

Investors in Dell Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.15 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.7% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Dell Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 2.53 2.05 1.71 1.26 EPS Actual 2.68 2.15 1.89 1.27 Price Change % -5.0% -12.0% 4.0% -18.0%

Performance of Dell Technologies Shares

Shares of Dell Technologies were trading at $113.99 as of May 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Dell Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.