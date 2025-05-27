Earnings Preview For Photronics

Photronics PLAB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Photronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48.

The market awaits Photronics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 2.44% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Photronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.52 0.56 0.55 EPS Actual 0.52 0.59 0.51 0.46 Price Change % -2.0% -6.0% 4.0% -2.0%

Photronics Share Price Analysis

Shares of Photronics were trading at $19.47 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

