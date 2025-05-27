Earnings Preview For e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ELF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that e.l.f. Beauty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73.

The market awaits e.l.f. Beauty's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 19.62% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at e.l.f. Beauty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.42 0.85 0.32 EPS Actual 0.74 0.77 1.10 0.53 Price Change % -20.0% 11.0% -14.000000000000002% 19.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty were trading at $83.93 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on e.l.f. Beauty

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding e.l.f. Beauty.

The consensus rating for e.l.f. Beauty is Buy, derived from 12 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $82.0 implies a potential 2.3% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Interparfums, Coty and Edgewell Personal Care, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Interparfums, with an average 1-year price target of $165.0, suggesting a potential 96.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Coty, with an average 1-year price target of $6.15, suggesting a potential 92.67% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Edgewell Personal Care, with an average 1-year price target of $31.17, suggesting a potential 62.86% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Interparfums, Coty and Edgewell Personal Care, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity e.l.f. Beauty Buy 31.14% $253.31M 2.31% Interparfums Buy 4.59% $215.98M 5.54% Coty Neutral -6.24% $832.40M -11.24% Edgewell Personal Care Neutral -3.12% $256.20M 1.92%

Key Takeaway:

e.l.f. Beauty ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit and return on equity compared to its peers.

Discovering e.l.f. Beauty: A Closer Look

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Breaking Down e.l.f. Beauty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining e.l.f. Beauty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 31.14% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): e.l.f. Beauty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, e.l.f. Beauty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for e.l.f. Beauty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.