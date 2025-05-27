May 27, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

A Preview Of U-Haul Holding's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U-Haul Holding UHAL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that U-Haul Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.26.

Investors in U-Haul Holding are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.12, leading to a 1.44% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at U-Haul Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.18 1.32 1.25 0.11
EPS Actual 0.30 0.96 0.95 -0.05
Price Change % -1.0% -2.0% 7.000000000000001% -1.0%

Tracking U-Haul Holding's Stock Performance

Shares of U-Haul Holding were trading at $61.99 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for U-Haul Holding visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

UHAL Logo
UHALU-Haul Holding Co
$62.911.49%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
36.39
Growth
31.74
Quality
17.70
Value
71.32
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved