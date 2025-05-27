A Preview Of U-Haul Holding's Earnings

U-Haul Holding UHAL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that U-Haul Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.26.

Investors in U-Haul Holding are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.12, leading to a 1.44% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at U-Haul Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 1.32 1.25 0.11 EPS Actual 0.30 0.96 0.95 -0.05 Price Change % -1.0% -2.0% 7.000000000000001% -1.0%

Tracking U-Haul Holding's Stock Performance

Shares of U-Haul Holding were trading at $61.99 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

