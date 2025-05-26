Earnings Preview: Seanergy Maritime Hldgs

May 26, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.44.

The announcement from Seanergy Maritime Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.28% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.32 0.75 0.59 0.26
EPS Actual 0.34 0.69 0.77 0.57
Price Change % 0.0% -4.0% -0.0% 11.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Hldgs were trading at $5.93 as of May 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Overview
