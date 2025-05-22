An Overview of Booz Allen Hamilton's Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Booz Allen Hamilton will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61.

Anticipation surrounds Booz Allen Hamilton's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Booz Allen Hamilton's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.52 1.49 1.52 1.23 EPS Actual 1.55 1.81 1.38 1.33 Price Change % 0.0% 9.0% -9.0% 4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton were trading at $128.42 as of May 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Booz Allen Hamilton

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Booz Allen Hamilton.

The consensus rating for Booz Allen Hamilton is Neutral, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $131.0, there's a potential 2.01% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Jacobs Solutions, TransUnion and UL Solutions, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Jacobs Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $145.6, suggesting a potential 13.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for TransUnion, with an average 1-year price target of $102.5, suggesting a potential 20.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for UL Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $67.06, suggesting a potential 47.78% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Jacobs Solutions, TransUnion and UL Solutions, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Booz Allen Hamilton Neutral 13.52% $1.61B 15.42% Jacobs Solutions Buy 2.22% $738.35M 0.17% TransUnion Outperform 7.30% $650.10M 3.44% UL Solutions Neutral 5.22% $341M 7.15%

Key Takeaway:

Booz Allen Hamilton ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is a provider of management consulting services to the U.S. government. Other services offered include technology, such as cloud computing and cybersecurity consulting, and engineering consulting. The consulting services are focused on defense, intelligence, and civil markets. In addition to the U.S. government, Booz Allen Hamilton provides its management and technology consulting services to large corporations, institutions, and nonprofit organizations. The company assists clients in long-term engagements around the globe.

Booz Allen Hamilton's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Booz Allen Hamilton showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.52% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Booz Allen Hamilton's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.37% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Booz Allen Hamilton's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Booz Allen Hamilton's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.71% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Booz Allen Hamilton's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.97. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

