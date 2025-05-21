May 21, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

What to Expect from ePlus's Earnings

ePlus PLUS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that ePlus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29.

Anticipation surrounds ePlus's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.16, leading to a 13.15% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at ePlus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 1.22 1.39 1.17 1.17
EPS Actual 1.06 1.36 1.13 0.93
Price Change % -13.0% -16.0% 6.0% -0.0%

ePlus Share Price Analysis

Shares of ePlus were trading at $66.495 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Overview
