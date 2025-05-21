A Glimpse of Nano X Imaging's Earnings Potential

Nano X Imaging NNOX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect Nano X Imaging to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.
The market awaits Nano X Imaging's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Earnings Track Record
In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 3.3% drop in the share price the following trading session.
Stock Performance
Shares of Nano X Imaging were trading at $5.49 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.
