Insights Ahead: Thermon Group Holdings's Quarterly Earnings

Thermon Group Holdings THR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Thermon Group Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

Anticipation surrounds Thermon Group Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 3.77% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Thermon Group Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.37 0.31 0.32 EPS Actual 0.56 0.38 0.38 0.34 Price Change % 4.0% -2.0% -0.0% 3.0%

Thermon Group Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings were trading at $29.7 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

