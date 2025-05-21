May 21, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: Thermon Group Holdings's Quarterly Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Thermon Group Holdings THR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Thermon Group Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

Anticipation surrounds Thermon Group Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 3.77% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Thermon Group Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.55 0.37 0.31 0.32
EPS Actual 0.56 0.38 0.38 0.34
Price Change % 4.0% -2.0% -0.0% 3.0%

Thermon Group Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings were trading at $29.7 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Thermon Group Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

THR Logo
THRThermon Group Holdings Inc
$29.19-1.72%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
32.17
Growth
48.00
Quality
42.34
Value
53.14
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved