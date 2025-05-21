A Look Ahead: Titan Machinery's Earnings Forecast

Titan Machinery TITN is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Titan Machinery to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.88.

The announcement from Titan Machinery is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $1.26, leading to a 2.5% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Titan Machinery's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.62 0.05 0.19 0.64 EPS Actual -1.88 0.07 0.17 0.41 Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% 6.0% -6.0%

Titan Machinery Share Price Analysis

Shares of Titan Machinery were trading at $20.63 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Titan Machinery

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Titan Machinery.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Titan Machinery, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $24.5, suggesting a potential 18.76% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Titan Machinery, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Titan Machinery are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Titan Machinery Outperform -10.82% $51.00M -6.81%

Key Takeaway:

Titan Machinery is at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a decrease of 10.82%. It also ranks lowest for Gross Profit at $51.00M. Additionally, it has the lowest Return on Equity at -6.81%. Overall, Titan Machinery is performing less favorably compared to its peers in these key metrics.

Discovering Titan Machinery: A Closer Look

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. The company sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes, as well as construction equipment. It operates through the following segments: The Agriculture segment sells, services, and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses ranging from large-scale farming to home and garden use, The construction segment sells, services, and rents machinery, and related parts and attachments, for uses ranging from heavy construction to light industrial machinery use, and the Europe and Australia segments.

Titan Machinery's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Titan Machinery's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.82%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Titan Machinery's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Titan Machinery's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Titan Machinery's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.63.

