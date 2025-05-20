Domo's Earnings Outlook

Domo DOMO will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Domo to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

Anticipation surrounds Domo's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.11, leading to a 16.03% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Domo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.15 -0.28 -0.23 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.08 -0.07 -0.33 Price Change % 16.0% -18.0% -3.0% -2.0%

Tracking Domo's Stock Performance

Shares of Domo were trading at $8.71 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

