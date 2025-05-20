May 20, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

Earnings Preview For Weibo

Weibo WB is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Weibo to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

The market awaits Weibo's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 1.3% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Weibo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.39 0.44 0.46 0.36
EPS Actual 0.40 0.53 0.48 0.41
Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% 0.0% -0.0%

Tracking Weibo's Stock Performance

Shares of Weibo were trading at $8.47 as of May 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Weibo visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
