A Glimpse of IHS Holding's Earnings Potential

IHS Holding IHS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-20. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that IHS Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

The announcement from IHS Holding is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.65, leading to a 2.03% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at IHS Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.08 0.12 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.73 -0.61 -0.36 -0.47 Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Performance of IHS Holding Shares

Shares of IHS Holding were trading at $6.28 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 89.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

