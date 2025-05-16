Earnings Outlook For TAT Techs

TAT Techs TATT will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate TAT Techs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

The announcement from TAT Techs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Here's a look at TAT Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 0.3 0.26 0.25 0.19 Price Change % 8.0% 13.0% 17.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of TAT Techs were trading at $35.21 as of May 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 157.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.