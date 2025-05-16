Uncovering Potential: Compugen's Earnings Preview

Compugen CGEN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Compugen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Investors in Compugen are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 7.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Compugen's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.10 -0.07 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.07 0.01 -0.02 -0.08 Price Change % 8.0% -1.0% -5.0% 7.000000000000001%

Performance of Compugen Shares

Shares of Compugen were trading at $1.37 as of May 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

