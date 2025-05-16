Insights into ZIM Integrated Shipping's Upcoming Earnings

ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96.

The market awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $1.17, leading to a 7.28% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at ZIM Integrated Shipping's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 3.49 7.21 0.46 1.46 EPS Actual 4.66 9.34 3.08 0.75 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -10.0% 1.0% 4.0%

Market Performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping's Stock

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping were trading at $18.03 as of May 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on ZIM Integrated Shipping

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on ZIM Integrated Shipping.

With 6 analyst ratings, ZIM Integrated Shipping has a consensus rating of Underperform. The average one-year price target is $13.63, indicating a potential 24.4% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Star Bulk Carriers, Danaos and Golden Ocean Group, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Star Bulk Carriers, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 16.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Danaos, with an average 1-year price target of $105.0, suggesting a potential 482.36% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Golden Ocean Group, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 50.08% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Star Bulk Carriers, Danaos and Golden Ocean Group, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ZIM Integrated Shipping Underperform 79.84% $731M 14.10% Star Bulk Carriers Buy 17.25% $74.11M 1.70% Danaos Buy 3.56% $158.07M 2.66% Golden Ocean Group Neutral -17.01% $39.56M 2.04%

Key Takeaway:

ZIM Integrated Shipping ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. ZIM Integrated Shipping is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

ZIM Integrated Shipping's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ZIM Integrated Shipping's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 79.84% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ZIM Integrated Shipping's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.9% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZIM Integrated Shipping's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, ZIM Integrated Shipping faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

