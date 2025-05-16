Insights into Target Hospitality's Upcoming Earnings

Target Hospitality TH is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-19. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Target Hospitality will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

The market awaits Target Hospitality's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.07% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Target Hospitality's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.12 0.17 0.15 EPS Actual 0.12 0.20 0.18 0.20 Price Change % 3.0% -0.0% 0.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Target Hospitality's Stock

Shares of Target Hospitality were trading at $6.99 as of May 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

