Earnings Outlook For Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers SB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Safe Bulkers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

The market awaits Safe Bulkers's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Safe Bulkers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.17 0.19 0.21 EPS Actual 0.15 0.16 0.17 0.20 Price Change % 0.0% -3.0% -6.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Safe Bulkers's Stock

Shares of Safe Bulkers were trading at $3.71 as of May 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Safe Bulkers

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Safe Bulkers.

Analysts have given Safe Bulkers a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $6.0, indicating a potential 61.73% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Genco Shipping & Trading, Global Ship Lease and Golden Ocean Group, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Genco Shipping & Trading, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 385.18% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Global Ship Lease, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, suggesting a potential 681.67% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Golden Ocean Group, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 142.59% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Genco Shipping & Trading, Global Ship Lease and Golden Ocean Group, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Safe Bulkers Buy -13.12% $32.87M 2.10% Genco Shipping & Trading Buy -39.31% $-951K -1.30% Global Ship Lease Buy 2.28% $99.10M 6.33% Golden Ocean Group Neutral -17.01% $39.56M 2.04%

Key Takeaway:

Safe Bulkers is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks at the top for Gross Profit. Safe Bulkers is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Safe Bulkers Better

Safe Bulkers Inc is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along international shipping routes for consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. The company employs its vessels on both period time charters and spot time charters, according to the assessment of market conditions, with consumers of marine drybulk transportation services.

A Deep Dive into Safe Bulkers's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Safe Bulkers's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -13.12%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Safe Bulkers's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.65.

