Examining the Future: Oxford Lane Capital's Earnings Outlook

Oxford Lane Capital OXLC will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Oxford Lane Capital to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

The announcement from Oxford Lane Capital is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Here's a look at Oxford Lane Capital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate
EPS Actual 0.28 0.32 0.41 0.35
Price Change % -0.0% 0.0% 2.0% 3.0%

Performance of Oxford Lane Capital Shares

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital were trading at $4.96 as of May 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

