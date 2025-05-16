Earnings Outlook For Agilysys

Agilysys AGYS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-19. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Agilysys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

The announcement from Agilysys is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 20.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Agilysys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.30 0.25 0.28 EPS Actual 0.38 0.34 0.30 0.32 Price Change % -20.0% -8.0% -5.0% 15.0%

Performance of Agilysys Shares

Shares of Agilysys were trading at $82.72 as of May 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Agilysys

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Agilysys.

The consensus rating for Agilysys is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $95.0 implies a potential 14.85% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Clear Secure, DoubleVerify Holdings and Sprinklr, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Clear Secure, with an average 1-year price target of $37.71, suggesting a potential 54.41% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DoubleVerify Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $19.03, suggesting a potential 76.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sprinklr, with an average 1-year price target of $10.14, suggesting a potential 87.74% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Clear Secure, DoubleVerify Holdings and Sprinklr, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Agilysys Buy 14.85% $43.85M 1.48% Clear Secure Outperform 18.05% $131.06M 16.13% DoubleVerify Holdings Buy 17.25% $134.09M 0.22% Sprinklr Neutral 4.29% $143.72M 17.79%

Key Takeaway:

Agilysys ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity. Overall, Agilysys is positioned in the middle compared to its peers based on the consensus rating.

About Agilysys

Agilysys Inc has been a leader in hospitality software, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise solutions for hotels, resorts and cruise lines, casinos, corporate food service management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare. The Company's software solutions include point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications that manage and enhance the entire guest journey. Agilysys also is known for its world-class customer-centric service.

Agilysys: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Agilysys showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.85% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Agilysys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Agilysys's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

To track all earnings releases for Agilysys visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.