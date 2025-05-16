An Overview of Trip.com Group's Earnings

Trip.com Group TCOM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-19. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Trip.com Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86.

Trip.com Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 11.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trip.com Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.91 0.74 0.57 EPS Actual 0.60 1.25 1 0.83 Price Change % -11.0% 2.0% 9.0% -2.0%

Performance of Trip.com Group Shares

Shares of Trip.com Group were trading at $65.51 as of May 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Trip.com Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.