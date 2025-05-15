What to Expect from Flowers Foods's Earnings

Flowers Foods FLO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Flowers Foods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

Investors in Flowers Foods are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Flowers Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.29 0.33 0.41 EPS Actual 0.22 0.33 0.36 0.38 Price Change % -1.0% -3.0% 0.0% -4.0%

Tracking Flowers Foods's Stock Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods were trading at $16.87 as of May 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

