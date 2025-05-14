VolitionRX Earnings Preview

VolitionRX VNRX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that VolitionRX will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

The market awaits VolitionRX's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 9.03% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at VolitionRX's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.07 -0.09 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.07 -0.08 -0.10 Price Change % -9.0% -6.0% 3.0% -15.0%

VolitionRX Share Price Analysis

Shares of VolitionRX were trading at $0.4678 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

