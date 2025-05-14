May 14, 2025 5:02 PM 1 min read

Lantern Pharma's Earnings Outlook

Lantern Pharma LTRN will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Lantern Pharma to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.49.

The announcement from Lantern Pharma is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 4.57% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Lantern Pharma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.51 -0.56 -0.55 -0.43
EPS Actual -0.54 -0.42 -0.46 -0.51
Price Change % -5.0% 12.0% -8.0% -10.0%

Performance of Lantern Pharma Shares

Shares of Lantern Pharma were trading at $4.11 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Lantern Pharma visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

