A Look at BiomX's Upcoming Earnings Report

BiomX PHGE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that BiomX will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30.

The announcement from BiomX is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Here's a look at BiomX's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual -0.91 -0.31 -0.7 -2.8 Price Change % -11.0% -17.0% -12.0% 7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of BiomX were trading at $0.535 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 83.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

