PAVmed's Earnings: A Preview

PAVmed PAVM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that PAVmed will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.40.

The announcement from PAVmed is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Here's a look at PAVmed's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.97 -1.45 -1.67 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.54 -0.84 -0.99 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 5.0% -8.0% 16.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of PAVmed were trading at $0.7231 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 60.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.