May 14, 2025 11:03 AM 1 min read

Preview: IM Cannabis's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

IM Cannabis IMCC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect IM Cannabis to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.27.

Investors in IM Cannabis are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.16, leading to a 3.97% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at IM Cannabis's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.39 -1.41 -0.85 -1.20
EPS Actual -0.23 -0.30 -0.17 -1.86
Price Change % 4.0% -1.0% 4.0% 2.0%

Tracking IM Cannabis's Stock Performance

Shares of IM Cannabis were trading at $1.5 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 67.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for IM Cannabis visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

IMCC Logo
IMCCIM Cannabis Corp
$1.585.33%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
8.74
Growth
9.70
Quality
-
Value
37.16
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved