Preview: IM Cannabis's Earnings

IM Cannabis IMCC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect IM Cannabis to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.27.
Investors in IM Cannabis are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.
Performance in Previous Earnings
In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.16, leading to a 3.97% increase in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at IM Cannabis's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.39
|-1.41
|-0.85
|-1.20
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|-0.30
|-0.17
|-1.86
|Price Change %
|4.0%
|-1.0%
|4.0%
|2.0%
Tracking IM Cannabis's Stock Performance
Shares of IM Cannabis were trading at $1.5 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 67.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.
