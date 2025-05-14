Exploring Kore Group Holdings's Earnings Expectations

Kore Group Holdings KORE is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kore Group Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.51.

Anticipation surrounds Kore Group Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.87, leading to a 2.85% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Kore Group Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.44 -0.68 -0.36 -0.40 -0.25 EPS Actual -1.31 -1 -0.99 -0.95 -1.70 Price Change % 3.0% 4.0% -12.0% -0.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Kore Group Holdings were trading at $2.31 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

