A Glimpse of Workhorse Gr's Earnings Potential

Workhorse Gr WKHS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Workhorse Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.00.

Workhorse Gr bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $3.44, leading to a 8.15% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Workhorse Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -4.38 -10.25 -15.38 -22.5 EPS Actual -0.94 -12.25 -17.50 -25 Price Change % -8.0% -14.000000000000002% -9.0% -9.0%

Market Performance of Workhorse Gr's Stock

Shares of Workhorse Gr were trading at $1.03 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 98.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Workhorse Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.