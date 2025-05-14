Uncovering Potential: PLBY Group's Earnings Preview

PLBY Group PLBY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that PLBY Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

The announcement from PLBY Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.83% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at PLBY Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.13 -0.13 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.45 -0.23 -0.23 Price Change % 1.0% -12.0% -23.0% -12.0%

Market Performance of PLBY Group's Stock

Shares of PLBY Group were trading at $1.21 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

