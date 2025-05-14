Exploring 374Water's Earnings Expectations

374Water SCWO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that 374Water will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

The market awaits 374Water's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at 374Water's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 Price Change % -6.0% -2.0% 10.0% -6.0%

Tracking 374Water's Stock Performance

Shares of 374Water were trading at $0.2885 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 76.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for 374Water visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.